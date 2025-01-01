                 

wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Sep-2025

Required:
Wantage Band (Championship Section) have vacancies for a Bb BASS PLAYER and THIRD CORNET to complete their line up. Plenty of great concerts from now until Christmas with the Welsh Open, L&SC Area, British Open Grand Shield and Whit Friday in 2026.

Contact:
The band rehearses on Wednesdays from 8pm and Sundays from 7:30pm with MD Chris King. To find out more, email and someone will be in touch to invite you along to a rehearsal asap. Visit www.wantageband org to find out more.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band

wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Sep-2025

Required:
Positions vacant: wantage silver band: Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm.

Contact:
Please visit www.wantageband.org to find out more about WSB generally. Email for any questions or to express an interest in the position. Closing date Friday 19th September. Auditions likely to take place from w/c 6th October.

  Map to bandroom   wantage silver band
What's on

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Vacancies

Otley Brass Association

September 7 • Front Row Cornet. -. Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a 5th member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our newly appointed MD, Martyn Beecham

