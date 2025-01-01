Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Sep-2025

Required:

Wantage Band (Championship Section) have vacancies for a Bb BASS PLAYER and THIRD CORNET to complete their line up. Plenty of great concerts from now until Christmas with the Welsh Open, L&SC Area, British Open Grand Shield and Whit Friday in 2026.



Contact:

The band rehearses on Wednesdays from 8pm and Sundays from 7:30pm with MD Chris King. To find out more, email and someone will be in touch to invite you along to a rehearsal asap. Visit www.wantageband org to find out more.

wantage silver band

Posted: 6-Sep-2025

Required:

Positions vacant: wantage silver band: Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm.



Contact:

Please visit www.wantageband.org to find out more about WSB generally. Email for any questions or to express an interest in the position. Closing date Friday 19th September. Auditions likely to take place from w/c 6th October.