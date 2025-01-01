Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Otley Brass Association September 7 • Front Row Cornet. -. Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a 5th member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our newly appointed MD, Martyn Beecham

wantage silver band September 6 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) have vacancies for a Bb BASS PLAYER and THIRD CORNET to complete their line up. Plenty of great concerts from now until Christmas with the Welsh Open, L&SC Area, British Open Grand Shield and Whit Friday in 2026.

wantage silver band September 6 • Positions vacant: wantage silver band: Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm.

