                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Otley Brass Association

Posted: 7-Sep-2025

Required:
Front Row Cornet - Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a 5th member for their front row cornets (position negotiable). This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our newly appointed MD, Martyn Beecham

Contact:
We perform a varied programme of evening concerts, private events, local community events and marches throughout the year.

We practice Tuesday nights 7.30-9.30pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3AN

  Map to bandroom   Otley Brass Association
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 171st British Open

Saturday 6 September • Broad Street, Birmingham. B1 2EA

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Otley Brass Association

September 7 • Front Row Cornet. -. Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a 5th member for their front row cornets (position negotiable).. . This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our newly appointed MD, Martyn Beecham

wantage silver band

September 6 • Wantage Band (Championship Section) have vacancies for a Bb BASS PLAYER and THIRD CORNET to complete their line up. Plenty of great concerts from now until Christmas with the Welsh Open, L&SC Area, British Open Grand Shield and Whit Friday in 2026.

wantage silver band

September 6 • Positions vacant: wantage silver band: Wantage Community Brass (non-competitive) are looking to recruit a new Musical Director. The group is unique in that the average age is almost certainly around 70! They rehearse on Tue from 4pm and Thu from 7pm.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top