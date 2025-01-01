1 to 1 of 1
Otley Brass Association
Posted: 7-Sep-2025
Required:
Front Row Cornet - Otley Brass Band are keen to recruit a 5th member for their front row cornets (position negotiable). This is an exciting opportunity to join a thriving band of 30+ players under the leadership of our newly appointed MD, Martyn Beecham
Contact:
We perform a varied programme of evening concerts, private events, local community events and marches throughout the year.
We practice Tuesday nights 7.30-9.30pm at Otley Courthouse, Otley, Leeds, LS21 3ANMap to bandroom Otley Brass Association