Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Sep-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (15th) and we would welcome any players who fancy joining us for a relaxed and friendly blow. All abilities are welcome and meeting with us has no impact on your main band. Cake and coffee included FREE



Contact:

Contact or on 07887717997 for more details

Rehearsals are in our own bandroom at 11am

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 26-Aug-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND would love players to join us at our next rehearsal on Monday 1st at 11am in our own bandroom. It's just an extra chance for a friendly blow with cake,coffee and good company. Does not affect allegiance to your main band



Contact:

Contact or on 07887717997 for more details.