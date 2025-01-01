1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 11-Sep-2025
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (15th) and we would welcome any players who fancy joining us for a relaxed and friendly blow. All abilities are welcome and meeting with us has no impact on your main band. Cake and coffee included FREE
Contact:
Contact or on 07887717997 for more details
Rehearsals are in our own bandroom at 11am
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 26-Aug-2025
Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND would love players to join us at our next rehearsal on Monday 1st at 11am in our own bandroom. It's just an extra chance for a friendly blow with cake,coffee and good company. Does not affect allegiance to your main band
Contact:
Contact or on 07887717997 for more details.