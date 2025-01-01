                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Sep-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (15th) and we would welcome any players who fancy joining us for a relaxed and friendly blow. All abilities are welcome and meeting with us has no impact on your main band. Cake and coffee included FREE

Contact:
Contact or on 07887717997 for more details
Rehearsals are in our own bandroom at 11am

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 26-Aug-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND would love players to join us at our next rehearsal on Monday 1st at 11am in our own bandroom. It's just an extra chance for a friendly blow with cake,coffee and good company. Does not affect allegiance to your main band

Contact:
Contact or on 07887717997 for more details.

What's on

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Saturday 13 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham GL50 4SH

Contest: Lower Sections 1-4 National Finals

Sunday 14 September • Cheltenham Racecourse, Evesham Road, Cheltenham. . *Please note as of 24th August 2023 the date is provisional according to Kapitol Promotions website GL50 4SH

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

