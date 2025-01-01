                 

Audley Brass

Posted: 14-Sep-2025

Required:
Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking a first class PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. We have some very exciting events coming up including 5 epic beer festival nights and Wychavon Festival of Brass entertainment contest.

Contact:
We rehearse Wednesday and Sunday evenings in the picturesque village of Audley, 5 mins from M6 Junction 16. Lifts possible from/to the nearby Crewe or Stoke Railway Stations. For more info, contact MD Tom on 07901-537811 /

  Map to bandroom   Audley Brass
