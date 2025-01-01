September 14 • Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking a first class PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. We have some very exciting events coming up including 5 epic beer festival nights and Wychavon Festival of Brass entertainment contest.

September 13 • Longridge Band invite applications for a SOPRANO CORNET player. We are a friendly, committed band, who enjoy a good balance of concerts and contests throughout the year.

September 11 • Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (15th) and we would welcome any players who fancy joining us for a relaxed and friendly blow.. All abilities are welcome and meeting with us has no impact on your main band.. Cake and coffee included FREE