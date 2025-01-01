1 to 1 of 1
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 16-Sep-2025
Required:
Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. YouÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!
Contact:
Top notch equipment on hand and exciting things happening here with a view to further progression.
Try us, you will not regret it!
Apply in confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren
07809 560774