Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2025

Required:

Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. YouÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!



Contact:

Top notch equipment on hand and exciting things happening here with a view to further progression.

Try us, you will not regret it!

Apply in confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren

07809 560774

