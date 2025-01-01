                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2025

Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band currently have a vacancy for a SOLO HORN player to lead our team. We have an exciting programme of concert and contests for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. Could you be the player we are looking for to complete our team?

Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, in our our own Bandroom in Coalville, Leics.
Contact either through our website www.leicestercoopband.com , via our Facebook Page or Band Manager Steve Barham 07498 799103, in complete confidence.

  Map to bandroom   Leicestershire Co-op Band
view all events »

What's on

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Haverhill Silver Band

September 17 • Haverhill Silver Band (Championship Section) seeks a FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band for the L&SC area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond.

Cheltenham Silver Band

September 16 • Required:. Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

Chinnor Silver

September 16 • We need a Bass player (either Bb or Eb) and a percussionist to join our happy team! The band is promoted to the first section in 2026 and were also 2025 Second section National Finalists. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom in Chinnor

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top