Leicestershire Co-op Band
Posted: 16-Sep-2025
Required:
Leicestershire Co-op Band currently have a vacancy for a SOLO HORN player to lead our team. We have an exciting programme of concert and contests for the remainder of 2025 and into 2026. Could you be the player we are looking for to complete our team?
Contact:
Rehearsals are Tuesdays and Thursdays 8-10pm, in our our own Bandroom in Coalville, Leics.
Contact either through our website www.leicestercoopband.com , via our Facebook Page or Band Manager Steve Barham 07498 799103, in complete confidence.