Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2025

Required: Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.



For more information see: https:/­/­cheltsilver.uk/­csab-md

Applications: please email our Chair, Adrian, at , summarising your experience, what you would bring to our band family, and any other relevant information

Cheltenham Silver Band

Posted: 1-Sep-2025

Basses and Percussionists: Like many bands, we are seeking Bass players (Eb and Bb) and Percussionists (Kit and Tuned) to join our friendly, ambitious 3rd Section Band, based in the heart of Cheltenham.



Please see our Band website (cheltenhamband.co.uk) or Facebook (/CheltenhamBand) for more information about out bands. If you are interested in giving us a try please email our Chair, Adrian, at for details.