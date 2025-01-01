1 to 1 of 1
Haverhill Silver Band
Posted: 17-Sep-2025
Required:
Haverhill Silver Band (Championship Section) seeks a FRONT ROW CORNET (position negotiable). This is a superb opportunity to join East Anglia's premier brass band for the L&SC area contest, the Senior Cup, Whit Friday and beyond.
Contact:
We rehearse in a dedicated band room on Wednesday evenings in Haverhill, Suffolk, with extra rehearsals on Sunday evenings prior to contests. Please contact Matthew Waterson (secretary) at to arrange a trial with the band.