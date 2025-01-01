                 

Rockingham Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2025

Required:
Trombone Vacancy! Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks trombone players! Supportive, sociable band. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided

Contact:
Contact MD Adam Whittle 07814566442 or visit https:/­­/­­www.rockinghamband.com/ or Facebook Rockingham Brass Band for more info.
Come along for a rehearsal and see what we're about!

  Map to bandroom   Rockingham Brass Band

Rockingham Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2025

Required:
Soprano Cornet Vacancy! We're a Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley with a soprano cornet seat available! Fun, friendly group. Rehearsals Mon & Wed, 19:45-21:45 at at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided

Contact:
Contact MD Adam Whittle 07814566442 or visit https:/­Ãƒâ€šÃ‚­/­Ãƒâ€šÃ‚­www.rockinghamband.com/ or Facebook Rockingham Brass Band for more info.
Come along for a rehearsal and see what we're about!

  Map to bandroom   Rockingham Brass Band

Rockingham Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2025

Required:
Back Row Cornet Vacancy! Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks cornet players! Friendly, welcoming group with team spirit. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided

Contact:
Contact MD Adam Whittle 07814566442 or visit https:/­/­www.rockinghamband.com/ or Facebook Rockingham Brass Band for more info.
Come along for a rehearsal and see what we're about!

  Map to bandroom   Rockingham Brass Band
