Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 3 of 3 First

Previous

Next

Last

Rockingham Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2025

Required:

Trombone Vacancy! Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks trombone players! Supportive, sociable band. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided



Contact:

Contact MD Adam Whittle 07814566442 or visit https:/­­/­­www.rockinghamband.com/ or Facebook Rockingham Brass Band for more info.

Come along for a rehearsal and see what we're about!

Rockingham Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2025

Required:

Soprano Cornet Vacancy! We're a Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley with a soprano cornet seat available! Fun, friendly group. Rehearsals Mon & Wed, 19:45-21:45 at at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided



Contact:

Contact MD Adam Whittle 07814566442 or visit https:/­Ãƒâ€šÃ‚­/­Ãƒâ€šÃ‚­www.rockinghamband.com/ or Facebook Rockingham Brass Band for more info.

Come along for a rehearsal and see what we're about!

Rockingham Brass Band

Posted: 19-Sep-2025

Required:

Back Row Cornet Vacancy! Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks cornet players! Friendly, welcoming group with team spirit. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided



Contact:

Contact MD Adam Whittle 07814566442 or visit https:/­/­www.rockinghamband.com/ or Facebook Rockingham Brass Band for more info.

Come along for a rehearsal and see what we're about!