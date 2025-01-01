                 

Positions Vacant

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 20-Sep-2025

Required:
We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Contact:
Contact us via email at or fill in the contact form at our website.
We can then arrange a meet and greet !

  Map to bandroom   Epping Forest Band

What's on

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band at Petworth Heritage weekend

Saturday 20 September • Centre of Petworth Town GU28 OAH

Cheltenham Silver Band - Holst Birthday Concert

Saturday 20 September • All Saints Church, All Saints Road, Pittville, Cheltenham GL52 2HG

Dobcross Silver Band - Milnrow Band

Sunday 21 September • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Vacancies

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Trombone Vacancy!. Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley seeks trombone players! Supportive, sociable band. Rehearsals Mon & Wed 19:45-21:45 at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY. Instrument can be provided

Rockingham Brass Band

September 19 • Soprano Cornet Vacancy!. We're a Yorkshire 3rd Section band in Barnsley with a soprano cornet seat available! Fun, friendly group. Rehearsals Mon & Wed, 19:45-21:45 at at The Band Room, Rockingham Centre, Hoyland Common S74 0PY.. Instrument can be provided

Pro Cards

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

