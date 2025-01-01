                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 1 of  1

Olney Brass

Posted: 26-Sep-2025

Required:
Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up: Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Contact:
To apply, please email: or private message via our Facebook or Instagram pages.
Rehearsals: Tuesday evenings at 745-945pm in Milton Keynes MK15 9ED — close to M1 J14.
Please visit our website: www.olneybrass.co.uk for more info.

  Map to bandroom   Olney Brass
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Grenadier Guards Big Band

Friday 26 September • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Brass Bands England - The Brass Band Conference

Saturday 27 September • Redhills Durham Miners Hall, Durham DH1 4BE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Music from the Bandstand, Montpellier Gardens

Sunday 28 September • Montpellier Gardens, Cheltenham GL50 1UW

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Irish Guards

Thursday 2 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Funny Bones Trombone Quartet

Friday 3 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Olney Brass

September 26 • Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up:. Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass.. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year

Milton Keynes Brass

September 26 • Required: Solo Euphonium and Solo Horn. We are a championship section band, newly promoted in 2025. We rehearse in Loughton Milton Keynes on a Tuesday night at 7.45pm until 10pm, with extra rehearsals prior to contests or formal concerts.

Hathersage Band

September 24 • BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Ian Porthouse


Cornet soloist, clinician, conductor and adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top