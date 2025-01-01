1 to 1 of 1
Olney Brass
Posted: 26-Sep-2025
Required:
Currently seeking the following players to complete our line up: Solo Cornet, Soprano Cornet, Flugel Horn & Eb Bass. We are a friendly and ambitious, 2nd section L&SC area brass band, with a good mixture of concerts, fetes and contests throughout the year
Contact:
To apply, please email: or private message via our Facebook or Instagram pages.
Rehearsals: Tuesday evenings at 745-945pm in Milton Keynes MK15 9ED — close to M1 J14.
Please visit our website: www.olneybrass.co.uk for more info.