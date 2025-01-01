                 

Positions Vacant

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-Sep-2025

Required:
Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials!

Contact:
Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you're made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2025

Required:
Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. YouÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!

Contact:
Top notch equipment on hand and exciting things happening here with a view to further progression.

Try us, you will not regret it!

Apply in confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band
