Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 29-Sep-2025
Required:
Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials!
Contact:
Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you're made of!
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren
07809 560774
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 16-Sep-2025
Required:
Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. YouÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!
Contact:
Top notch equipment on hand and exciting things happening here with a view to further progression.
Try us, you will not regret it!
Apply in confidence.
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren
07809 560774