Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2025

Required:
Principal Eb Bass Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!

Contact:
For more details email

Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2025

Required:
After the success of our last recruitment drive, we're now just looking for one or two more players to complete our Championship Section band!

Contact:
Please email or ring 07970 915787 for more details.

  Map to bandroom   Tewit Silver Band
