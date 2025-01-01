1 to 5 of 5
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 4-Oct-2025
Required:
Principal Eb Bass Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!
Contact:
For more details email
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 4-Oct-2025
Required:
Principal Eb Bass Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!
Contact:
For more information, please email
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 4-Oct-2025
Required:
Principal Eb Bass Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!
Contact:
For more information, please email
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 4-Oct-2025
Required:
Principal Eb Bass Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!
Contact:
For more information, please email
Tewit Silver Band
Posted: 4-Oct-2025
Required:
After the success of our last recruitment drive, we're now just looking for one or two more players to complete our Championship Section band!
Contact:
Please email or ring 07970 915787 for more details.