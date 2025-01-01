Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2025

Required:

Principal Eb Bass Our established bass section are looking for a strong leader to elevate their performance - could that be you? We have an exciting contest schedule including the Scottish Open and and full set of new Besson basses!



Contact:

For more details email

Tewit Silver Band

Posted: 4-Oct-2025

Required:

After the success of our last recruitment drive, we're now just looking for one or two more players to complete our Championship Section band!



Contact:

Please email or ring 07970 915787 for more details.