Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Oct-2025

Required:

Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.



Contact:

contact Dave Pegram at or on 07887717997 formore details.

we are a friendly bunch who enjoy a blow with cake and coffee

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Sep-2025

Required:

We need a Bass player (either Bb or Eb) and a percussionist to join our happy team! The band is promoted to the first section in 2026 and were also 2025 Second section National Finalists. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings in our own bandroom in Chinnor



Contact:

We are an ambitious and very welcoming band with a varied but realistic Calendar of bookings.Please email for further details or call Carole on 07368 286211 for an informal chat. All enquiries in STRICTEST CONFIDENCE.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 11-Sep-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BAND are meeting again on Monday (15th) and we would welcome any players who fancy joining us for a relaxed and friendly blow. All abilities are welcome and meeting with us has no impact on your main band. Cake and coffee included FREE



Contact:

Contact or on 07887717997 for more details

Rehearsals are in our own bandroom at 11am