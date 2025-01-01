October 10 • Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking a first class PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. We have some very exciting events coming up including 3 epic beer festival nights and Wychavon Festival of Brass entertainment contest.

October 8 • Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig.. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players.. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.