Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2025

Required:
Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. You will love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!

Contact:
Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you are made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257

Brent Warren
07809 560774

  Map to bandroom   Dobcross Silver Band

