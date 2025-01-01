Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 4 of 4 First

Previous

Next

Last

Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2025

Required:

Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. You will love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!



Contact:

Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you are made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren

07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 13-Oct-2025

Required:

Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials! Contact



Contact:

Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you are made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren

07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 29-Sep-2025

Required:

Current 3rd Section National Champions and pending promotion to 2ND SECTION. We require the services of a competent PRINCIPAL CORNET PLAYER. Great opportunity for someone to show their skills and leadership qualities! Enjoyable events and socials!



Contact:

Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you're made of!

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren

07809 560774



Dobcross Silver Band

Posted: 16-Sep-2025

Required:

Currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026, we aim to add another PERCUSSIONIST to our award winning section. Dynamic all rounder preferred. YouÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ll love it here! Great rehearsals, gigs and socials!



Contact:

Top notch equipment on hand and exciting things happening here with a view to further progression.

Try us, you will not regret it!

Apply in confidence.

Jason M Smith (MD)

07547707257



Brent Warren

07809 560774

