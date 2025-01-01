                 

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071: .

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071: .

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071: .

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass

Crewe Brass

Posted: 16-Oct-2025

Required:
We are looking for CORNET players (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:
.

  Map to bandroom   Crewe Brass
What's on

Regent Brass - Brett Baker

Friday 17 October • The Salvation Army (Regent Hall), 275 Oxford Street, London WC1 2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Berkeley Brass

Friday 17 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Wigfield Brass Quintet

Friday 17 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Brass

Friday 17 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Oxted Brass Band - Tom Smith (Brighouse & Rastrick)

Saturday 18 October • St Johnâ€™s, Hurst Green, Kent RH8 9EA

