East London Brass

Posted: 20-Oct-2025

Required:
Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class TROMBONE player to join our friendly and ambitious band.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm — 10pm in Walthamstow.
All applications are treated in strictest confidence. Please send applications to .

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass

East London Brass

Posted: 20-Oct-2025

Required:
Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our friendly and ambitious band.

Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm — 10pm in Walthamstow.

All applications are treated in strictest confidence. Please send applications to .

  Map to bandroom   East London Brass
Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

