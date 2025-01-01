1 to 2 of 2
East London Brass
Posted: 20-Oct-2025
Required:
Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class TROMBONE player to join our friendly and ambitious band.
Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm — 10pm in Walthamstow.
All applications are treated in strictest confidence. Please send applications to .
East London Brass
Posted: 20-Oct-2025
Required:
Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our friendly and ambitious band.
Contact:
Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm — 10pm in Walthamstow.
All applications are treated in strictest confidence. Please send applications to .Map to bandroom East London Brass