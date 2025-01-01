Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

East London Brass

Posted: 20-Oct-2025

Required:

Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class TROMBONE player to join our friendly and ambitious band.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm — 10pm in Walthamstow.

All applications are treated in strictest confidence. Please send applications to .

East London Brass

Posted: 20-Oct-2025

Required:

Due to relocation, following on from our appearance at the national finals at the Albert Hall, qualification to the Senior Cup and winning the LSC Area, ELB are looking for a first class PRINCIPAL CORNET player to join our friendly and ambitious band.



Contact:

Rehearsals are on Thursdays 7.45pm — 10pm in Walthamstow.

All applications are treated in strictest confidence. Please send applications to .