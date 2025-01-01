                 

Positions Vacant

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Oct-2025

Required:
We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.

Contact:
Initial contact to our secretary via email please
Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Oct-2025

Required:
Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.

Contact:
contact Dave Pegram at or on 07887717997 formore details.
we are a friendly bunch who enjoy a blow with cake and coffee

  Map to bandroom
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Vacancies

Epping Forest Band

October 23 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Bratton Community Brass Bands

October 23 • POSITION: MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . Bratton Silver Band is currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026.. . From January 2026 we are seeking a passionate, inspiring, and creative MD to lead us into 2026

Chinnor Silver

October 22 • We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us.. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance.. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom..

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

