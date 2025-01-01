1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 22-Oct-2025
Required:
We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.
Contact:
Initial contact to our secretary via email please
Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 8-Oct-2025
Required:
Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.
Contact:
contact Dave Pegram at or on 07887717997 formore details.
we are a friendly bunch who enjoy a blow with cake and coffee