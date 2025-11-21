1 to 1 of 1
Bratton Community Brass Bands
Posted: 23-Oct-2025
Required:
POSITION: MUSICAL DIRECTOR Bratton Silver Band is currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026. From January 2026 we are seeking a passionate, inspiring, and creative MD to lead us into 2026
Contact:
Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion.
Email your CV and covering note to:
by 21st November 2025.
For more details:
https://www.bcbb.org.uk/MDROLE/Musical-Director-Job-Description-2025.pdf