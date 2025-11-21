Epping Forest Band October 23 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Bratton Community Brass Bands October 23 • POSITION: MUSICAL DIRECTOR. . Bratton Silver Band is currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026.. . From January 2026 we are seeking a passionate, inspiring, and creative MD to lead us into 2026

Chinnor Silver October 22 • We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us.. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance.. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts.. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom..

view all cards » Pro fessional Cards