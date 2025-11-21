                 

Positions Vacant

Bratton Community Brass Bands

Posted: 23-Oct-2025

Required:
POSITION: MUSICAL DIRECTOR Bratton Silver Band is currently 3rd Section National Champions and subsequent promotion to SECOND SECTION in 2026. From January 2026 we are seeking a passionate, inspiring, and creative MD to lead us into 2026

Contact:
Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion.
Email your CV and covering note to:

by 21st November 2025.

For more details:
https:/­/­www.bcbb.org.uk/­MDROLE/­Musical-Director-Job-Description-2025.pdf

  Bratton Community Brass Bands
