Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2025

Required:
Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, North West 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29 Near Preston

Contact:
Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker , or call Martin for chat or to request more details on 07768 856790 rehearsals currently Tuesday and Thursday/Friday 8pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   Lostock Hall Brass Band
Chris King

MBA, BMus(Hons), LRSM, AoBBA
