Welwyn Garden City Band

Posted: 28-Oct-2025

Required:

We are a friendly & sociable Second Section Band with an exciting and varied Christmas season ahead. Due to an employment relocation, we have an immediate vacancy for a FRONT ROW CORNET player.



Contact:

Our MD is Will Douglas and we rehearse in Welwyn Garden City on Sunday evenings from 7.00-9.00pm. If you would like the opportunity to join us, please contact Band Chairman, Steve Dias, in confidence, by e-mail at

