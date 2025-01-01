1 to 1 of 1
Garforth Brass
Posted: 29-Oct-2025
Required:
Garforth Brass are looking for a second euphonium to join our friendly 3rd Section band. We rehearse on a Wednesday evening at Garforth Methodist Church, Church Lane, Garforth, Leeds, LS25 1NW from 7.30-9.15pm. We are easily accessible from the A1 and M1.
Contact:
We have several concerts and Christmas events in the diary and will be competing in the 4th Section at Huddersfield in March. If you are interested feel free to come for a blow on a Wednesday, or contact our MD Gordon Eddison on 07974 260429 for a chat!