Linthwaite Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2025
We are a friendly 4th section contesting band, and recently achieved 3rd place at Rochdale contest, and have a busy schedule on lead up to Christmas, and currently have a vacancy for a cornet player (position negotiable)
We practice Wednesday evenings at Broad Oak Bowling Club between 8 and 10pm, under our MD Tony Robertson. If you are interested please contact us via our contact page at www.linthwaitebrasssband.co.uk or call Dan Sawyer on 07703495485