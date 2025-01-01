Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Leicestershire Co-op Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:

Leicester Co-op Band are inviting applications for SOLO HORN & SOPRANO CORNET. We are an ambitious band with a healthy balance of contests, concerts, and community events, always striving for high musical standards in a relaxed, enjoyable atmosphere.



Contact:

Rehearsals are Tuesdays & Thursdays 8-10pm, at our own bandroom in Coalville, Leics. Contact either through our website www.leicestercoopband.com, via our Facebook page or Band Manager Steve Barham 07498 799103, in complete confidence.