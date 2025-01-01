Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:

Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!



Contact:

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.

Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly



Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:

Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:

Soprano Cornet

Solo Cornet

2/3 Cornet

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:

Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

1st Horn

Solo Euphonium

2nd Baritone

We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly