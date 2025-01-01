                 

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!

Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:

  • Soprano Cornet
  • Solo Cornet
  • 2/3 Cornet


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band

Posted: 29-Oct-2025

Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:

  • 1st Horn
  • Solo Euphonium
  • 2nd Baritone


Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly

  Map to bandroom   Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Central Band of the RAF

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Amersham Band

Friday 24 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Haverhill Silver Band - Concert in Thaxted Church

Saturday 25 October • haxted Parish Church. Watling St, Thaxted CM6 2PE

Petworth Town Band - Petworth Town Band VE & VJ Day Remembrance Concert

Saturday 25 October • St Maryâ€™s Church Petworth GU28 OAD

Regent Hall Concerts - Paddington Brass

Friday 31 October • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

