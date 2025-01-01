1 to 3 of 3
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2025
Required:
Our welcoming non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has openings for Percussion, kit and tuned: a lovely pair of timps awaits you!
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2025
Required:
Our inclusive non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, has vacancies for:
- Soprano Cornet
- Solo Cornet
- 2/3 Cornet
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly
Map to bandroom Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band
Posted: 29-Oct-2025
Required:
Our non-contesting community band, based near Maidenhead, Bracknell and Reading, seeks:
- 1st Horn
- Solo Euphonium
- 2nd Baritone
Contact:
We rehearse 8.00-10.00 on Wednesday evenings at the Neville Hall, Waltham St Lawrence, RG10 0JJ, next to The Bell.
Contact our Chairman Paul Chapman on 07788 588815, fill in the Contact form on the website, or email directly
Map to bandroom Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band