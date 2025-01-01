                 

Hathersage Band

Posted: 30-Oct-2025

Required:
BACK ROW CORNET. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, please email us at . Rehearsals are held on Sunday evenings 7:00-9:00pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

Hathersage Band

Posted: 17-Oct-2025

Required:
BASS TROMBONE. Hathersage Brass Band is a thriving, non-contesting community band. We enjoy our music making, play a wide variety of music and have a good gig schedule. Are you the right person to join our happy band?

Contact:
If you would like to discuss the opportunity, please email us at . Rehearsals are held on Sunday evenings 7:00-9:00pm at Green Lawns Community Centre, Warren Walk, Marsh Lane, Sheffield S21 5RX.

