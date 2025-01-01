                 

Positions Vacant

Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 2-Nov-2025

Application deadline 5th Nov LHMBB, NW 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29

Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker , or call Martin for chat or to request more details on 07768 856790 rehearsals currently Tuesday and Thursday/Friday 8pm-10pm

  Map to bandroom   Lostock Hall Brass Band

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 7 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 9 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Delph Band - Remembrance Sunday Concert

Sunday 9 November • Delph Band Club. Lawton Square, . Delph, . Oldham OL3 5DT

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies

Enderby Band

November 2 • Vacancies: Soprano cornet, Bb bass, percussion. . . We are a Championship section band based in the village of Enderby, Leicestershire. Following our 2nd place finish at the LBBA contest, we seek committed players to join our hardworking & friendly band.

Northop Silver Band

November 2 • Northop Silver Band are looking for a new PRINCIPAL CORNET. We are a Championship Section and Grand Shield competing band. Based in North East Wales with excellent travel links to North West England and the Midlands (CH7 6BQ). Tuesday & Thursday Rehearsal

Lostock Hall Brass Band

November 2 • Application deadline 5th Nov LHMBB, NW 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29 . .

Pro Cards

David Hirst

MA, B.Ed (Hons), LTCL
Conductor, adjudicator and arranger

               

