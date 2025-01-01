Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 2-Nov-2025

Required:

Application deadline 5th Nov LHMBB, NW 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29



Contact:

Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker , or call Martin for chat or to request more details on 07768 856790 rehearsals currently Tuesday and Thursday/Friday 8pm-10pm

Lostock Hall Brass Band

Posted: 27-Oct-2025

Required:

Lostock Hall Memorial Brass Band, North West 2nd Section seek applications for a vibrant, enthusiastic Musical Director to continue to develop and grow the band. With a great mix of youth and experience we are based just off M6 JCT 29 Near Preston



Contact:

Please email in confidence our Chairman Martin Walker , or call Martin for chat or to request more details on 07768 856790 rehearsals currently Tuesday and Thursday/Friday 8pm-10pm

