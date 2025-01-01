                 

Banks Brass Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2025

Required:
Banks Brass Band, a friendly, non-contesting village band in West Lancashire is looking for players, particularly euphoniums, trombones and basses. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings 8.00-9.30pm in The Hub@Banks Community Centre.

Contact:
Please see our website www.banksbrassband or our FaceBook page or contact: . Alternatively, why not come along to The , Greaves Hall Avenue, Banks PR9 8BL on Monday evening at 8.00pm and enjoy a practice with us.

  Map to bandroom   Banks Brass Band
