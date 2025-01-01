Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 4-Nov-2025

Required:

Our COMMUNITY BANDS next rehearsal is on Monday 10th at 11am and held in our bandroom. Blowing with us doesn't impact your own band and its free. We welcome all regardless of ability Tea and cakes an added bonus



Contact:

Contact for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Oct-2025

Required:

We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.



Contact:

Initial contact to our secretary via email please

Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 8-Oct-2025

Required:

Our community band is meeting again 11am Monday 13th after completing our first gig. We would love you to join us.We are a band of mixed abilities and welcome ALL players. Blowing with us will not impact on your own band and its all free.



Contact:

contact Dave Pegram at or on 07887717997 formore details.

we are a friendly bunch who enjoy a blow with cake and coffee