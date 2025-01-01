                 

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2025

Required:
We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Contact:
Come along and meet us. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm in Harlow.
Please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 7 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Remembrance Concert

Sunday 9 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane. Dobcross Saddleworth OL3 5AD

Delph Band - Remembrance Sunday Concert

Sunday 9 November • Delph Band Club. Lawton Square, . Delph, . Oldham OL3 5DT

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Vacancies

Wotton-under-Edge Silver Band

November 4 • We are a busy and very friendly 2nd section band with 5 current vacancies - FRONT ROW CORNET â€“ BACK ROW CORNET- EUPHONIUM - Bb BASS - PERCUSSION. We rehearse on Tuesdays & Thursdays near our lovely home town, just a short drive from M5, J14.

Harlow Brass Band

November 4 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Chinnor Silver

November 4 • Our COMMUNITY BANDS next rehearsal is on Monday 10th at 11am and held in our bandroom.. Blowing with us doesn't impact your own band and its free.. We welcome all regardless of ability . Tea and cakes an added bonus.

Pro Cards

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

