Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2025

Required:

We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.



Contact:

Come along and meet us. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm in Harlow.

Please email us on

