                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 3 of  3

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 8-Nov-2025

Required:
We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Contact:
Come along and meet us. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm in Harlow.
Please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 4-Nov-2025

Required:
We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Contact:
Come along and meet us. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm in Harlow.
Please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 25-Oct-2025

Required:
We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Contact:
Come along and meet us. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm in Harlow.
Please email us on —

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band
view all events »

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Summerbridge & Dacre Silver Band

November 11 • Urgent:- Confident Solo Horn required to lead our horn section for our Christmas Concert and beyond. In the new year will be doing a joint concert with Carlton Main Frickley Colliery Band, and other concerts throughout the year.

Audley Brass

November 10 • Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking an Eb BASS PLAYER as we work towards our Dickens A Christmas Carol theme concert, the Beartown Brewery Christmas party and the 2026 Area contest.

Tintwistle Band

November 9 • Attention soprano cornet players!. Tintwistle band (famed for the number 1 hit single Matchstalk Men and Matchstalk Cats and Dogs!) are looking for a soprano cornet player!. We are 2nd section, enjoy all year round concerts/contests, and band social events.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Prof. Christopher Houlding

MMus, GGSM, LRAM
Conductor, Performer, Educator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top