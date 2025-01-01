Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Nov-2025

Required:

Attention soprano cornet players! Tintwistle band (famed for the number 1 hit single Matchstalk Men and Matchstalk Cats and Dogs!) are looking for a soprano cornet player! We are 2nd section, enjoy all year round concerts/contests, and band social events.



Contact:

We are privileged to have our own band room and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm.

If you are the player to complete our team please do contact us, you'd be made most welcome!

Email , Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393