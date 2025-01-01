                 

Kidlington Concert Brass Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2025

Required:
We are seeking interest from accomplished percussionists to join us as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 and bolster our section. We are open to discussing levels of attendance and access to an extensive set of percussion for the right person

Contact:
To discuss the opportunity to join the band as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 please contact Alex in confidence ().

Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Kidlington (near Oxford).

  Map to bandroom   Kidlington Concert Brass Band

Kidlington Concert Brass Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2025

Required:
We are seeking interest from players of Bb/Eb Bass, Euphonium or Tenor Trombone. With existing members offering to be flexible with a move to other positions we are be open to interest in various positions to allow us to fill the last couple of positions.

Contact:
To discuss the opportunity to join the band as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 please contact Alex in confidence ().

Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Kidlington (near Oxford).

  Map to bandroom   Kidlington Concert Brass Band
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Vacancies

Audley Brass

November 13 • Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking an Eb BASS PLAYER as we work towards our Dickens A Christmas Carol theme concert, the Beartown Brewery Christmas party and the 2026 Area contest.

Crewe Brass

November 13 • Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Crewe Brass

November 13 • Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Pro Cards

David W. Ashworth

RSCM, ABBA Exec Member, NABBC PRO.
Conductor, Band Trainer and Adjudicator

               

