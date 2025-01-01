1 to 2 of 2
Kidlington Concert Brass Band
Posted: 12-Nov-2025
Required:
We are seeking interest from accomplished percussionists to join us as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 and bolster our section. We are open to discussing levels of attendance and access to an extensive set of percussion for the right person
Contact:
To discuss the opportunity to join the band as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 please contact Alex in confidence ().
Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Kidlington (near Oxford).Map to bandroom Kidlington Concert Brass Band
Kidlington Concert Brass Band
Posted: 12-Nov-2025
Required:
We are seeking interest from players of Bb/Eb Bass, Euphonium or Tenor Trombone. With existing members offering to be flexible with a move to other positions we are be open to interest in various positions to allow us to fill the last couple of positions.
Contact:
To discuss the opportunity to join the band as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 please contact Alex in confidence ().
Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Kidlington (near Oxford).Map to bandroom Kidlington Concert Brass Band