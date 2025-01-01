Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Kidlington Concert Brass Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2025

Required:

We are seeking interest from accomplished percussionists to join us as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 and bolster our section. We are open to discussing levels of attendance and access to an extensive set of percussion for the right person



Contact:

To discuss the opportunity to join the band as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 please contact Alex in confidence ( ).

Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Kidlington (near Oxford).

Kidlington Concert Brass Band

Posted: 12-Nov-2025

Required:

We are seeking interest from players of Bb/Eb Bass, Euphonium or Tenor Trombone. With existing members offering to be flexible with a move to other positions we are be open to interest in various positions to allow us to fill the last couple of positions.



Contact:

To discuss the opportunity to join the band as we return to the Championship Section for 2026 please contact Alex in confidence ( ).

Rehearsals are Monday and Thursday 8-10pm in Kidlington (near Oxford).