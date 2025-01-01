                 

Positions Vacant

Crewe Brass

Posted: 13-Nov-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for PERCUSSION (TUNED and KIT) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass

Posted: 13-Nov-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a BBb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
Crewe Brass

Posted: 13-Nov-2025

Required:
Crewe Brass are looking for a Eb BASS player to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone 07955725071:
Crewe Brass

Posted: 13-Nov-2025

Required:
We are looking for CORNET players (position negotiable) to join our highly motivated 4th section band. We are a very welcoming and sociable band, with a positive outlook and a reasonably busy calendar of engagements. Other enquiries are welcome.

Contact:
We rehearse Friday night, 20.00 till 22.00. Please contact the band via email, in the first instance or phone Steve on 07955725071:
What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Five By 5 Trumpet Ensemble

Friday 14 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Pro Cards

Alan Widdop


Conductor, Brass teacher, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

