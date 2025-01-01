                 

Harlow Brass Band

Posted: 15-Nov-2025

Required:
We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Contact:
Come along and meet us. We rehearse on a Thursday, 8-10pm in Harlow.
Please email us on

  Map to bandroom   Harlow Brass Band

What's on

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

November 16 • Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again this monday 17th at 11am we would love to see some new faces join us.Its just a friendly band and playing with us doesnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t impact your main band.. ItÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s free and involves coffee and cake.

Harlow Brass Band

November 15 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

Audley Brass

November 13 • Audley Brass (First Section National Finalists 2025) are seeking an Eb BASS PLAYER as we work towards our Dickens A Christmas Carol theme concert, the Beartown Brewery Christmas party and the 2026 Area contest.

Pro Cards

Simon Gresswell


Conductor, adjudicator, tutor, tuba specialist

               

