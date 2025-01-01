                 

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 16-Nov-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BAND is meeting again this monday 17th at 11am we would love to see some new faces join us.Its just a friendly band and playing with us doesnÃ¢â‚¬â„¢t impact your main band. ItÃ¢â‚¬â„¢s free and involves coffee and cake.

Contact:
Rehearsals are in our bandroom any we welcome all abilities.
We are a bit short on cornets this week so if thatââ‚¬â„¢s your instrument and you fancy an extra blow come along.
Contact via or on 07887717997

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 4-Nov-2025

Required:
Our COMMUNITY BANDS next rehearsal is on Monday 10th at 11am and held in our bandroom. Blowing with us doesn't impact your own band and its free. We welcome all regardless of ability Tea and cakes an added bonus

Contact:
Contact for more details.

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Oct-2025

Required:
We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.

Contact:
Initial contact to our secretary via email please
Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence

