Epping Forest Band

Posted: 16-Nov-2025

Required:

We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm



Contact:

Contact us via email at or fill in the contact form at our website.

We can then arrange a meet and greet

