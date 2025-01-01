                 

Epping Forest Band

Posted: 16-Nov-2025

Required:
We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Contact:
Contact us via email at or fill in the contact form at our website.
We can then arrange a meet and greet

What's on

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Pro Cards

Andreas Kratz

Mus.B (hons)
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

