Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Nov-2025

Required:

We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.



Contact:

Contact our secretary on

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Oct-2025

Required:

We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.



Contact:

Initial contact to our secretary via email please

Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence