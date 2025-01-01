                 

*
banner

Positions Vacant

Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

1 to 2 of  2

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 17-Nov-2025

Required:
We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.

Contact:
Contact our secretary on

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver

Chinnor Silver

Posted: 22-Oct-2025

Required:
We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.

Contact:
Initial contact to our secretary via email please
Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence

  Map to bandroom   Chinnor Silver
view all events »

What's on

Contest: 48th Brass in Concert

Saturday 15 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Delph Band - Delph Youth Band

Sunday 16 November • Denshaw Village Hall, . Ripponden Rd, . Denshaw, . Oldham OL3 5SY

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

view all vacancies »

Vacancies

Chinnor Silver

November 17 • We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us.. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom.. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.

Epping Forest Band

November 16 • We have a solo horn vacancy to join our friendly 3rd section band. We have a sensible calendar of contests and concerts. Situated with close links to the M11/M25 and Central line tube station, with our own band room. Rehearsals Monday night 8-10pm

Harlow Brass Band

November 15 • We have vacancies for CORNETS, TROMBONES, 2ND HORN AND PERCUSSION. We are a welcoming, non contesting band who organising their own Spring and Christmas concerts and enjoy playing at local events throughout the year.

view all cards »

Pro Cards

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2025 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top