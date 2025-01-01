1 to 2 of 2
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 17-Nov-2025
Required:
We are looking to push on having secured promotion to the 1st Section in January and require Tuba and Percussion players to help us. Rehearsals are on a Wed evening in our own bandroom. Realistic approach to modern banding at this exciting time.
Contact:
Contact our secretary on
Chinnor Silver
Posted: 22-Oct-2025
Required:
We are looking for Eb/Bb Bass and Percussion players to join us. 1st section from January which followed a finals appearance. Good but realistic book of contests and concerts. Rehearsals on a Wednesday in our own bandroom.
Contact:
Initial contact to our secretary via email please
Other players always welcome and all enquiries treated in strictest confidence