Harrogate Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2025

Required:

The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or

Harrogate Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2025

Required:

The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.



Contact:

Apply in confidence to MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or