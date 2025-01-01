1 to 2 of 2
Harrogate Band
Posted: 20-Nov-2025
Required:
The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or
Harrogate Band
Posted: 20-Nov-2025
Required:
The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.
Contact:
Apply in confidence to MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or