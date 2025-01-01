                 

Positions Vacant

Harrogate Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2025

Required:
The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Contact:
Apply in confidence to MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or

  Map to bandroom   Harrogate Band

Harrogate Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2025

Required:
The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Contact:
Apply in confidence to MD Craig Ratcliffe on 07714555463 or

  Map to bandroom   Harrogate Band
