Oxted Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2025

Required:

Following the recent departure, due to relocation, of our long-serving Principal Cornet, Oxted Band are seeking reinforcement to our Cornet section (position negotiable). Oxted is a friendly, capable and ambitious band with a wide variety of engagements.



Contact:

We rehearse Tuesday nights at 8pm in our own band room in Oxted, Surrey (near M25 J6 / Hurst Green station). Search for us on YouTube to hear the sort of stuff we play. Please contact Ben, for further information.