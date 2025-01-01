              

Oxted Band

Posted: 20-Nov-2025

Required:
Following the recent departure, due to relocation, of our long-serving Principal Cornet, Oxted Band are seeking reinforcement to our Cornet section (position negotiable). Oxted is a friendly, capable and ambitious band with a wide variety of engagements.

Contact:
We rehearse Tuesday nights at 8pm in our own band room in Oxted, Surrey (near M25 J6 / Hurst Green station). Search for us on YouTube to hear the sort of stuff we play. Please contact Ben, for further information.

  Map to bandroom   Oxted Band
