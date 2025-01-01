                 

Positions Vacant

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2025

Required:
Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.

Contact:
We work hard with our MD to achieve rewarding results, so if you would like to be a part of our great team please do contact us, you would be made very welcome!
Email , message on Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Nov-2025

Required:
Attention soprano cornet players! Tintwistle band (famed for the number 1 hit single Matchstalk Men and Matchstalk Cats and Dogs!) are looking for a soprano cornet player! We are 2nd section, enjoy all year round concerts/contests, and band social events.

Contact:
We are privileged to have our own band room and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm.
If you are the player to complete our team please do contact us, you'd be made most welcome!
Email , Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393

What's on

Regent Hall Concerts - Trombonanza with Brett Baker and Friends

Saturday 22 November • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. WC1 2DJ W1C2DJ

Dobcross Silver Band - Dobross Youth Band and Dobcross Brass Monkeys

Saturday 22 November • Civic Hall . Lee Street . Uppermill . Saddleworth OL3 6AE

Hathersage Band - Hathersage Village Christmas Concert

Saturday 29 November • Hathersage Methodist Church, Main Road, Hathersage S32 1BB S32 1BB

Barnsley Brass - A Night At The Movies

Saturday 29 November • Worsbrough Miners Welfare. Park Road. Worsbrough Bridge. Barnsley S70 5LJ

Garforth Brass - Strawberry Fields Primary School

Friday 5 December • Garforth Methodist Church,. Church Lane,. Garforth,. Leeds LS25 1NW

Vacancies

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Euphonium to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Harrogate Band

November 20 • The Harrogate Band are looking for a Principal Cornet to complete our team. Forward thinking and exciting band with a wide range of engagements and contests. Rehearsals are Wednesday 8pm in our own bandroom with great transport links.

Pro Cards

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

