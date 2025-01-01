Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 21-Nov-2025

Required:

Tintwistle Band are looking for an Eb bass player to join our engine room and help to complete the team. We are currently in the second section, enjoy all year round concert and contest engagements, and also the odd social event.



Contact:

We work hard with our MD to achieve rewarding results, so if you would like to be a part of our great team please do contact us, you would be made very welcome!

Email , message on Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393.

Tintwistle Band

Posted: 9-Nov-2025

Required:

Attention soprano cornet players! Tintwistle band (famed for the number 1 hit single Matchstalk Men and Matchstalk Cats and Dogs!) are looking for a soprano cornet player! We are 2nd section, enjoy all year round concerts/contests, and band social events.



Contact:

We are privileged to have our own band room and rehearse Monday and Thursday 8-10pm.

If you are the player to complete our team please do contact us, you'd be made most welcome!

Email , Facebook messenger, or call 07703019393