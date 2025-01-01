              

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 25-Nov-2025

Required:
Fulham Brass Band are seeking an inspirational and talented Musical Director to take the band forward and guide our return to the L&SC Championship Section. We rehearse on Monday evenings 7.15-9.45 at St Etheldreda's Church, Fulham Palace Road, London.

Contact:
For further information on the role and how to apply, please visit https:/­/­fulhambrassband.co.uk/­new-md/ or email

Application deadline — Friday 19th December. Early applications are encouraged.

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 23-Nov-2025

Required:
We're looking for two top-class cornet players and percussionists to complete our band!

Contact:
To apply either email or message us on socials.
Fulham Brass Band rehearses in Fulham, SW London on Monday evenings from 7.15-9.45pm.

