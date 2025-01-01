Want to advertise? Sign up and start posting today.

- All Countries - UK Europe Australia & NZ US & Canada Asia - All Regions - London & SC Midlands North of England North West Nothern Ireland Scotland Wales West of England Yorkshire - All Sections - Championship/Elite Section 1/A Grade Section 2/B Grade Section 3/C Grade Section 4/D Grade Youth Salvation Army Non-contesting

1 to 2 of 2 First

Previous

Next

Last

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 25-Nov-2025

Required:

Fulham Brass Band are seeking an inspirational and talented Musical Director to take the band forward and guide our return to the L&SC Championship Section. We rehearse on Monday evenings 7.15-9.45 at St Etheldreda's Church, Fulham Palace Road, London.



Contact:

For further information on the role and how to apply, please visit https:/­/­fulhambrassband.co.uk/­new-md/ or email

Application deadline — Friday 19th December. Early applications are encouraged.

Fulham Brass Band

Posted: 23-Nov-2025

Required:

We're looking for two top-class cornet players and percussionists to complete our band!



Contact:

To apply either email or message us on socials.

Fulham Brass Band rehearses in Fulham, SW London on Monday evenings from 7.15-9.45pm.