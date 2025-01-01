1 to 1 of 1
Dobcross Silver Band
Posted: 25-Nov-2025
Required:
Due to family commitments we have a rare vacancy for an Eb BASS PLAYER. As current NW Area 3rd Section Champions and 2025 National Champions we start our journey in the 2nd Section in 2026! Are you the missing piece to our otherwise full band?
Contact:
Apply in confidence. All applications treated with discretion. Come and show us what you are made of! Promise of enjoyable band and great fun here!
Jason M Smith (MD)
07547707257
Brent Warren
07809 560774